Galaxy of Lights returns for the holiday season with several viewing options

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — A family favorite is returning to the Huntsville Botanical Gardens this weekend– The Galaxy of Lights!

The Galaxy of Lights is a magnificent holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. There are nearly 200 displays to enjoy at this year’s Galaxy of Lights. This year’s viewing options are walking and driving tours, as well as dog-walking nights.

Walking nights

Walking through the lights offers a very fun and unique way to see the Galaxy of Lights. It’s a shorter trail and along the way you can stop and visit Santa, have a cup of hot cocoa and a cookie or even a cup of “spirited” coffee is that’s your pleasure. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children.

November 10 – 13 & 16 – 21 | 5:30 – 8

Dog-walking nights

For two nights this year, the Galaxy of Lights is welcoming dogs to experience the lights! Tickets are $1 each for dogs.

November 13 & 20 | 5:30 – 8

Driving nights

See Santa soaring over a delightful winter village, nursery rhyme characters dance and frolic among traditional scenes of the season, and experience the magic of the twinkling icicle forest.

Admission for drive-through is $25 per car. Each Monday night after Thanksgiving is Military Night where there is a $5 discount for active or retired military with a valid ID. Some nights are discounted to $20. Check the Garden website for a list of discounted nights.

November 24 – December 31 | 5:30 – 9

Closed Thanksgiving and November 27 & 28 for the Galaxy 5k and Galaxy Holiday Dash

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Shoppe at the Garden or online at hsvbg.org.

Huntsville Botanical Gardens Galaxy of Lights is located at:

4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW

Huntsville, AL 35805