Wreaths For Veterans seeks volunteers for wreath placement initiative

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A nation-wide initiative, "Wreaths For Veterans," has made its mark on the Tennessee Valley and is looking for more volunteers!

Wreaths For Veterans, in affiliation with Wreaths Across America, has set the following dates for placement and pick up of wreaths at Maple Hill and Valhalla cemeteries.

Wreath placement

MAPLE HILL: November 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Place: Maple Hill Cemetery, corner of California and McClung

VALHALLA: November 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Place: Valhalla Cemetery, Winchester Road

Wreath pick up

VALHALLA: January 9, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

MAPLE HILL: January 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

A Ceremony will be held on December 16, 2017 at Valhalla Cemetery