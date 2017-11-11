The South Taurid Meteor Shower has already peaked for the Southern Hemisphere, but now it’s our turn! The North Taurid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend, specifically Saturday night. The shower peaks near midnight, with several hours before and after that will be good for viewing.

Clouds will steadily build in overnight over the Tennessee Valley, so the best time for viewing will be this evening before the clouds block the view. The sunset comes at 4:45pm tonight, but you’ll want to wait a few hours for it to be completely dark out. If you wait until the early morning hours of Sunday it might be too cloudy to see the meteors. Make sure you grab the coat too, temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight.

The Taurid Meteor Shower might not produce a lot of meteors (around 5-10 per hour), but the shower is known for having particularly bright fireballs. If it gets too cloudy, the shower will extend for another few weeks and you can try again another night!