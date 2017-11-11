North Alabama wins final game in the Gulf South Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (roarlions.com) - The University of North Alabama football program closed out its 46 years in the Gulf South Conference and NCAA Division II on a winning note with a 16-7 win over Mississippi College at Braly Stadium.

The win gave UNA a 5-5 overall record in 2017, avoiding the first losing season at the school since 2002. The Lions finished 5-3 in the GSC, while Mississippi College ended its season at 1-9 overall and 1-7 in the GSC.

Having played in the GSC and Division II since 1972, UNA will begin its transition to Division I and FCS football in 2018.

