Madison County Democratic Party responds to Roy Moore allegations

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Democratic Executive Committee has released this statement regarding the allegations against Roy Moore:

Considering the nature of the allegations that have come out during the past two days about Roy Moore and his actions, it is ever more clear that Doug Jones is the candidate that will uphold the law and serve all his constituents with honor, dignity, and civility. Alabama deserves no less.

The Madison County Democrats believe in the equality of all people, the power of education, the dignity of work, and our responsibility to each other, especially the least of these. The Democratic Party of Madison County promotes and supports progressive ideals and candidates throughout our communities.