“It’s the least we can do” – Douglas High School students, alumni, put on 25th Veterans Day ceremony

DOUGLAS, Ala. -- Douglas High School's gym was standing room only on Thursday morning. "We're having a Veterans Day program," explained senior Kyle Glenn Daniel, "This is our 25th Veterans Day program. We're bringing back some of the Douglas alumni for this."

Veterans from every branch and their families crowded the room sitting alongside a different generation. "The entire school is involved," Daniel said.

The students, alumni and staff put together a ceremony to honor our veterans and to remember the ones who are gone. Veterans from every branch stood as a choir made up of 48 students and alumni sang the Armed Forces Medley. A bagpiper played 'Amazing Grace'. Taps echoed across the quiet room. An active military member placed a poppy wreath at the front of the stage.

It was their way to say 'thank you'. "They made a lot of sacrifices for us, and I think that this is the very least that we can do to show our appreciation," Daniel said.

Representative David Standridge gave $2,000 to the program at the end of the event.