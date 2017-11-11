× Holiday classic “A Christmas Story” takes the stage in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A family favorite during the holiday season is back, but this time on center stage! This weekend, Theatre Huntsville is putting on a production of “A Christmas Story.”

The plot line

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: ‘You’ll shoot your eye out!’ All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

Produced by Special Arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company

Recommended for all audiences.

Show Dates

November 10-11 & 16-18 @ 7:30 p.m.

November 12 & 18 @ 2 p.m.

Location

Von Braun Center Playhouse

Tickets

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors (65+), students, and active duty military

THtix.com

256-536-0807