Car accident temporarily shuts down north and southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway at Martin Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Memorial Parkway at Martin Road is back open after a car accident on Saturday night.

Huntsville Police say the accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle hit a light pole while traveling on Memorial Parkway heading north.

Police say the light pole fell, hitting another car in the southbound lane.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.