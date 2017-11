× Auburn faces off against Georgia on WHNT!

AUBURN, Ala. — No. 10 Auburn and No.1 Georgia are face off at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

First quarter, Nick Chubb one-yard touchdown run. 7-0 Georgia. Daniel Carlson cuts the deficit with a 54-yard field goal.

Auburn needs to win to keep its SEC West title hopes alive. Georgia has already guaranteed its spot in the Conference Championship game. Georgia won last year’s matchup against Auburn 13-7.