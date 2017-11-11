× Arab police called to domestic dispute, officer-involved shooting sends one man to hospital

ARAB, Ala. — Arab police say an officer-involved shooting happened overnight when officers were called to the scene of a domestic dispute.

Police say they got a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Fifth Avenue NW in Arab. Officers say a man was threatening to shoot family members. Both Arab police and Guntersville police responded to the call.

When officers arrived at the scene the family was able to get outside, but while officers were at the home there was an officer-involved shooting.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital and the scene has been cleared. No officers were injured.

This is all the information that has currently been released by law enforcement.