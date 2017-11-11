× Alabama survives a nail biter against Mississippi State, 31-24

STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 2 Alabama faced off against No. 16 Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium Saturday.

In the first quarter, Mississippi State’s Aeris Williams ran 11 yards for a touchdown. Later in the quarter Alabama’s Jalen Hurts ran it in from one yard out to tie the game 7-7.

In the second quarter, Aeris Williams scored his second touchdown putting Mississippi State up 14-7. Alabama responded with a Josh Jacobs’ touchdown run tying the game 14-14 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Alabama kicked a field goal bringing the game to 17-14. Nick Fitgerald responded with a touchdown giving Mississippi State the lead 21-17 going into the fourth quarter.

In the last quarter, Mississippi State kicked a field goal. 24-17 Mississippi State. Damien Harris led the Crimson Tide down the field and capped the drive with a 14-yard touchdown, tying the game 24-24.

With 25 seconds left, Jalen Hurts completed a pass to DeVonta Smith for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Tide in the lead. Alabama survives a close one, 31-24.