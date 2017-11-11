Alabama A&M loses a heart breaker to Jackson State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (aamusports.com) - Jackson State's Christian Jacquemin's 26-yard field goal as time elapsed provided the difference Saturday as Jackson State beat the Bulldogs 10-7.

It was the first home loss of the season for A&M, who fall to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

After a scoreless half, the Bulldogs took the lead when Aqeel Glass hit Kalais Robertson on a 19-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass. Nick Carden's point-after put A&M up 7-0 with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

To continue reading click here.