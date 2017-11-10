× White House responds to allegations against Roy Moore

The White House has responded to the allegations against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, in which a woman claims Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement while aboard Air Force One en route to Vietnam.

Sanders read: “Like most Americans, the President believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case, one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life. However, the President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside. Regardless, the President must and will remain focused on representing our country on his historic trip to Asia where he has been treated with great respect and made unprecedented progress in further strengthening alliances and promoting America’s interests above all else.”