Sunny, breezy and cool for Veterans Day

Though temperatures will remain chilly (which is expected for mid-November!), we expect plenty of sunshine for the early portion of Veterans Day.

If you are planning on participating within a parade or just watching from the sidelines, you will need to bundle up: The sun will provide a little bit of relief from the chill, but a sustained southeasterly wind will make it feel a tad cooler than you would otherwise expect.

The rest of Veterans Day looks cool and dry, with daytime highs approaching the upper 50s/lower 60s. By late afternoon, a few clouds will start to move into the south and eastern portion of the Valley, but we expect the later half of the afternoon and evening to remain dry.

We expect cool temperatures for the rest of the weekend, and Sunday may bring a little more cloud cover (and chilly temperatures) to the Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain areas. Rain chances remain limited through the middle of next week.