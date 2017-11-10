Roy Moore: “I have never engaged in sexual misconduct”
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Friday denied any wrongdoing following a report in the Washington Post that contains accusations of inappropriate sexual contact by Moore against a 14-year-old girl in early 1979.
On Thursday, the Moore campaign released a statement calling the report “garbage” and “the very definition of fake news.”
Friday, the campaign released a follow-up statement.
You can read the statement below in its entirety.
“Yesterday, I made a statement that the allegations described in a Washington Post article against me about sexual impropriety were false. It has been a tough 24 hours because my wife and I were blindsided by an article based on a lie supported by innuendo. It seems that in the political arena, to say that something is not true is simply not good enough. So let me be clear. I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors but against any woman. I also believe that any person who has been abused should feel the liberty to come forward and seek protection. I know that a lot of people wonder why this story was written. Why would women say these things if they are not true? I can’t fully answer that because as much as I have disagreed vehemently on political issues with many people over the years, I cannot understand the mentality of using such a dangerous lie to try to personally destroy someone. As a former Judge and administer of the law, I take the protection of our innocent as one of my most sacred callings. False allegations are gravely serious and will have a profound consequence on those who are truly harassed or molested.
I strongly urge the Washington Post, and everyone involved, to tell the truth. That is all we can do, and I trust that the people of Alabama, who know my record after 40 years of public service, will vouch for my character and commitment to the rule of law.”