Roy Moore: “I have never engaged in sexual misconduct”

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Friday denied any wrongdoing following a report in the Washington Post that contains accusations of inappropriate sexual contact by Moore against a 14-year-old girl in early 1979.

On Thursday, the Moore campaign released a statement calling the report “garbage” and “the very definition of fake news.”

Friday, the campaign released a follow-up statement.

