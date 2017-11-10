Republican Senators withdraw support from Roy Moore
Two Republican members of the United States Senate have withdrawn their support for Roy Moore after a report in the Washington Post that contains accusations of inappropriate sexual contact by Moore against a 14-year-old girl in 1979.
Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana announced Friday on Twitter they are no longer endorsing Moore.
The Moore campaign released a statement Friday denying any wrongdoing.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee also removed its name from a joint fundraising committee for Moore on Friday.