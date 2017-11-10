× Republican Senators withdraw support from Roy Moore

Two Republican members of the United States Senate have withdrawn their support for Roy Moore after a report in the Washington Post that contains accusations of inappropriate sexual contact by Moore against a 14-year-old girl in 1979.

Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Steve Daines of Montana announced Friday on Twitter they are no longer endorsing Moore.

Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 10, 2017

I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 10, 2017

The Moore campaign released a statement Friday denying any wrongdoing.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee also removed its name from a joint fundraising committee for Moore on Friday.