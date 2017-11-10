× NRSC pulls join fundraising agreement with Roy Moore campaign

The National Republican Senatorial Committee has removed its name from a joint fundraising committee for U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore. The organization removed its name in new paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The filing came just one day after a Washington Post article containing accusations of inappropriate sexual advances from Roy Moore against a 14-year-old girl.

The original filing from the committee, from October 24, names the committees participating in the joint fundraiser as Judge Roy Moore for US Senate, Alabama Republican Party, Republican National Committee and NRSC. All but the NRSC are still on the list.