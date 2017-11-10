× Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning says he has not, and will not, endorse an AL Senate candidate

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Sheriff, Blake Dorning, says he has not and will not endorse Roy Moore, or any candidate, for U.S. Senate running to represent Alabama.

This comes in response to a press release the Moore campaign sent on Wednesday, stating that “more than a dozen Alabama Sheriffs announced their support for Judge Roy Moore in his bid for the United States Senate.”

The release listed what it called a “bi-partisan coalition of sheriffs endorsing Judge Moore”:

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego

Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning

Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin

Covington County Sheriff Dennis Meeks

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy

Henry County Sheriff William Maddox

Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver

Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms

However, since sexual misconduct allegations came to light on Thursday through a Washington Post article that quoted several women, some sheriffs have spoken out.

Etowah County Sheriff, Todd Entrekin, released this statement withdrawing his endorsement Friday:

“I did give an endorsement for Roy Moore Wednesday, November 8th. This came before the sexual misconduct allegations came to light. I did not have prior knowledge of these allegations. I will always stand by the victim of any crime and wish the alleged wrongdoing had been reported at the time it allegedly occurred. My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected. If these allegations are proven truth, I will withdraw my endorsement.” Sheriff Todd Entrekin said. (By the way…Sheriff Entrekin was not at the Sheriffs’ meeting where endorsements were given. His father is very sick and in the hospital.)

Roy Moore disputes the allegations that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

In contrast with Sheriff Entrekin, Sheriff Dorning says he never gave Moore his support.

Sheriff Dorning states that rather than give his endorsement at a Wednesday press conference, he was asked to attend and stand behind Moore during the announcement. He said he was never asked for his endorsement while he was there, and he has never publicly endorsed any candidate for office.

He adds that he never intends to do so.

“I have attended events for candidates for office that I felt are good people, but have never publicly written or announced public support or endorsement of any candidate,” he stated.

Dorning further implied he has strong feelings about the term, “endorse,” calling it a “very strong word in the political world.”

He said he only stayed at the press conference with Moore, who was late to the Wednesday event, because he had given his word that he would be there.