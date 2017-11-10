Madison County GOP Chairman responds to Roy Moore accusations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - It's a topic of conversation in Alabama and across the nation. US Senate candidate, Roy Moore, is facing accusations of sexual misconduct with an underage girl.

The allegations came out in the Washington Post on Thursday. Many GOP leaders are speaking out about the allegations, including Madison County GOP Chairman, Sam Givhan.

"My initial reaction was, is, you know after all these years, you know, it was just kind of surprising to me," said Givhan. "It strikes me as odd, very suspicious."

The Post published the story containing accusations of inappropriate sexual advances from a then, 32-year-old Roy Moore, against a 14-year-old girl.

Reports say the encounter happened in 1979. Many republican leaders are saying if these allegations are true, Roy Moore needs to step aside as Alabama`s senate nominee.

"If the allegations are true in fact, then obviously that`s very problematic and on multiple levels," said Givhan. "But you know, right now it`s just, we`ve got competing stories and a story that`s been dormant for decades."