Huntsville honors nation’s heroes in annual Veterans Day Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville will be honoring our nation’s heroes at the annual Veterans Day Parade Saturday in downtown Huntsville. It begins at 11 a.m. signaled by cannon fire.

The parade will travel through downtown before passing in front of the Veterans Memorial on Monroe Street. Due to construction happening downtown, the route has changed slightly from previous years.

The route begins at Woodsen and Holmes, turns onto Green Street and then to Williams Street. The Von Braun Center says that the end of the route will be moved from Monroe Street to Church Street.

The public will have access to the South Hall garage, the Monroe Street HC parking and the City garage (Lot M) all day. HPD will direct traffic exiting the parkway onto Clinton Avenue to travel south on Heart of Huntsville Drive to Williams Avenue to access Monroe Street.