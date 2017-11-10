HEMSI paramedic breaks window, pulls driver from fiery wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Paramedics, by trade, are selfless people. One HEMSI paramedic went above the call of duty Thursday night after noticing a wrecked truck on fire.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 72 East near Shields Road around 5:00. A pickup truck ran off the highway into the treeline. The impact of the collision caused the truck to catch fire.

The driver of a passing HEMSI ambulance saw the truck on fire and stopped. The driver ran to the truck to check on the driver. We understand he couldn't get the door open, so he broke the window with his arm and pulled the driver from the burning truck.

A passing off-duty firefighter helped the medic with CPR.

Paramedics rushed the driver of the truck to the hospital. He had life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Highway 72 East was down to one lane for more than an hour while police investigated the crash.

The paramedic who worked to rescue the man had to be treated for cuts to his arm and smoke inhalation. He plans to be back at work this morning.