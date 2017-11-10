× Foley police ask for help to find missing 68-year-old man

FOLEY, Ala. — The Foley Police Department is searching for 68-year-old Kenneth David Barnes. Police say he may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Authorities say Barnes was last seen walking from his home on Arcadia Drive wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. He is reported to be five feet seven inches, about 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth David Barnes, please contact the Foley Police Department at (251) 943-4431 or call 911.