Arab Musical Theatre Presents “Sweet Charity”

Arab High School Musical Theater has a great show for you to check out.

Sweet Charity's performances are scheduled for November 9th, 10th, and 11th at 7:00 p.m.

The musical is described as a being inspired by Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria. It explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, SWEET CHARITY captures the all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist.

Tune in to @whnt NOW to catch AMT’s own Maggi Yancey talking SWEET CHARITY! #iftheycouldAMTmenow pic.twitter.com/n2OiIWO7KC — AMT Shows (@AMT_Shows) November 8, 2017

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults

For additional information visit www.amtshows.org.