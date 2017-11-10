Arab Musical Theatre Presents “Sweet Charity”

Arab High School Musical Theater has a great show for you to check out.
Sweet Charity's performances are scheduled for November 9th, 10th, and 11th at 7:00 p.m.
The musical is described as a being inspired by Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria. It explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, SWEET CHARITY captures the all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults
For additional information visit www.amtshows.org.