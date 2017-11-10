Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Valley Arts in partnership with Princess Theatre will present its Season 2 of “A Tribute to Great Jazz Divas” concert Sunday, November 5th at Princess Theatre, Decatur from 3 to 5 PM, and will feature local vocalist portraying great jazz divas of the 50s and 60s such as Sarah Vaughn, Peggy Lee, and so many more. Tickets and Information (256) 340-1778 or www.valleyartsandentertainment.org.

If you attended “A Tribute to Great Jazz Divas” last year at the Academy for Academics and Arts (AAA) Sparkman Drive, Huntsville then you will can attest to this great show and the singers who make it all possible.

Valley Arts is proud to present this show in partnership with the Princess Theatre in Decatur. It is both entertaining, family-friendly, and music educational.

Get ready for terrific local vocalists to portray the likes of legendary jazz divas such as Sarah Vaughan, Peggy Lee, Dinah Washington and others. One of our last year's jazz divas Annie-Readus Erskine who portrayed Etta James and did a spectacular job, is back with us to portray Carmen McRae.

Carmen McRae grew up in New York City. She is an American jazz vocalist and pianist who from an early age emulation of vocalist Billie Holiday grew to become a distinctive stylist, known for her smoky voice and her melodic variations on jazz standards.

A Tribute to Great Jazz Divas (Season 2) is a Sunday Matinee/pre-holiday event so you have an opportunity to wear your Sunday glitz best. Grab a bite to eat after church and come on over. Minnie Lee's Restaurant is a great soul food restaurant right across the street from the Princess so you have time to grab a bite to eat. Show them your ticket for a discount of 10% off your meal.

Visit the Box Office or online at princesstheatre.org and purchase your tickets. General Admission- $12+ Fees Students and Seniors- $10+ Fees Groups of 20 or More- $10+ Fees. Fundraising for Valley Arts Music Scholarship.