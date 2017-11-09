× Veterinary students to host free vet clinic in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Several Auburn University Veterinary Students are traveling to Guntersville to offer their services. It’s all part of an elective course, “Veterinary Service Learning and Outreach.”

“This course is designed to enable future veterinarians to meet the challenges and rewards associated with provision of veterinary health care to underserved communities,” said Dr. Dawn Boothe, a professor in the Department of Anatomy, Physiology and Pharmacology. “The goal is to expose future veterinarians to the challenges encountered in the implementation of high quality veterinary outreach to local and distant underserved communities.”

The clinic will be in Guntersville on November 18th at 1531 Blount Avenue in partnership with partnership with the United Cherokee AniYunWiYa Nation.

Students will give wellness exams, vaccines, spay and neuter certificates, heartworm testing, nail trims and other basic pet care.

The clinic is open to anyone who lives withing a 50-mile radius of Guntersville.

The course was made possible by a grant though the Auburn University Outreach Program.