Thursday night action from the 1st round of the high school football playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The high school football playoffs are underway! Check out the scores from Thursday night's action!
CLASS 1A
Hackleburg (10-1) 49, Woodville (5-6) 19
Cedar Bluff (8-3) 33, Waterloo (4-6) 28
Cherokee (8-3) 49, Coosa Christian (4-7) 0
CLASS 2A
Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (4-7) 0
CLASS 3A
West Morgan (10-1) 35, Holly Pond (7-4) 0
Randolph County (10-1) 42, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 6
Colbert Heights (10-1) 28, Locust Fork (4-7) 0
J.B. Pennington (9-2) 33, Lauderdale County (6-5) 7
CLASS 4A
Fayette County (9-2) 21, West Limestone (4-7) 12
CLASS 5A
St. Clair County (8-3) 28, Guntersville (9-2) 21
Mae Jemison (10-1) 44, Corner (5-6) 0
Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 28, Lawrence County (5-6) 12
Brooks (8-2) 41, West Point (6-5) 30
Etowah (10-1) 15, Pleasant Grove (5-6) 12
Lee-Huntsville (8-3) 31, Hayden (5-6) 21
Briarwood Christian (11-0) 62, Crossville (4-7) 0