Tennessee issues Endangered Child Alert for 2-year-old from Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. – A 2-year-old boy is missing in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Jackson Phillips from Gallatin, Tennessee.

The two-year-old stands 2 feet tall and weighs 30 lbs. He has Blonde hair and blue eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing tan pajamas that have dogs on them.

At this time, the TBI has not released any information on Jackson’s disappearance. We expect more information to be released soon. Gallatin is located northeast of Nashville.

If you have seen Jackson, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.