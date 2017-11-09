× Prominent GOP lawmakers say Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct allegations are true

Multiple GOP lawmakers weighed in on the Washington Post report that Alabama Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 1979. Moore would have been 32 at the time.

The Moore campaign says the story is false, but that has not stopped major Republican figures from commenting about their concerns..

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “If these allegations are true, he must step aside.”

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

GOP Sen. Susan Collins tweeted, “If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Cory Gardner said in a statement, “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”

Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Jeff Flake of Arizona echoed those comments, and No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas calls the report “deeply troubling.” Corynyn has endorsed Moore.

Alabama Senator Luther Strange (R) told reporters, “It’s very, very disturbing what I’ve read about, and I’ll have more to say about it after I learn more.”

Other reports quote Alabama Senator Richard Shelby expressing his concern as well.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Roy Moore: “If that’s true, he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.” — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) November 9, 2017

Moore defeated Strange in a primary runoff to be the GOP candidate for the Senate seat that Senator Strange currently fills by aappointment