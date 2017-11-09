OshKosh recalls 38,000 jackets, snaps could come apart posing a choking hazard

The snaps may detach from a Baby B’gosh quilted jacket. That problem has prompted the OshKosh company to recall 38,000 jackets. OshKosh received three reports of a snap detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth.

This recall involves OshKosh Baby B’gosh quilted jackets in pink and gray. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the product, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the same care tag. The style number and UPC number can also be found on the price tag.

Only jackets with certain style numbers and UPC codes are included in the recall. The full list can be found on CPSC.gov.

Anyone with a recalled jacket should stop using them immediately. They can return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store, or contact OshKosk for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

The jackets were sold at OshKosh, Bon-Ton, Kohl’s, Fred Meyer and other retail and department stores nationwide, and online at www.oshkosh.com between August 2017 and September 2017 for between $35 and $40.

You can contact OshKosh at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.oshkosh.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.