Montgomery judge denies request to dismiss Collier lawsuit

MONGOMERY, Ala. — A Montogomery County judge ruled late Thursday evening that former ALEA’s Secretary Stan Stabler’s civil lawsuit against Robert Bentley, Rebekah Mason and three other defendants can move forward.

During a hearing on Monday attorneys for Bentley, Mason, former ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler and ALEA employee Michael Robinson asked Judge Greg Griffin to dismiss Collier’s lawsuit in its entirety. Bentley’s attorney argued that the former Governor was protected by immunity and could not be sued.

Griffin rejected the idea of blanket immunity and instead, preserved several counts of Collier’s lawsuit including three counts of defamation, three counts of invasion of privacy and one count of conspiracy. These counts relate to actions that Collier claims Bentley, Mason and the other defendants took to destroy his credibility and ruin his reputation by making false statements about him in the press and by using law enforcement officials to engage in a sham investigation of him. Collier has been cleared by a Grand Jury of any wrongdoing.

“With respect to Collier’s tort claims against Governor Robert Bentley,” Griffin wrote in his decision, “the Supreme Court has made clear that a constitutional officer can be held individually liable in tort for conduct outside the course and scope of the officer’s employment.”

Griffin completely rejected all motions by Mason, her company RCM Communications, Stabler and Robinson to dismiss them as parties in Collier’s lawsuit.

“Melissa and I are grateful for today’s ruling and look forward to our day in court,” Collier said. “We are one step closer to getting justice, not only for us, but for the people of Alabama.”

In a separate decision, Griffin extended a motion to stay the civil case against Mason until criminal investigations against her are complete. Her attorneys have argued that because Mason continues to be under the cloud of a possible criminal investigation related to Collier’s claims that she has the right to postpone the civil litigation in order to preserve her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. It is unclear which law enforcement agency is investigating Mason. No other defendants in the case made similar claims.