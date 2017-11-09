× Meridianville man accused of killing his mother sentenced in Michigan for shootout with police

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – Thursday a Michican judge sentenced Landon Harbin, the Meridianville man accused of shooting and killing his mother, following Harbin’s actions during his capture and arrest in September.

On September 8, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began asking for the public’s help to catch Harbin after they found his mother, Jana Harbin, shot to death in her Meridianville home.

Harbin faces charges for her death.

He was later captured in Michigan after a shootout with Michigan State Police near Lawrence Township, according to troopers there. No one was injured. They say when Harbin ran out of bullets, he surrendered and the troopers on the scene arrested him.

Through the West Michigan CBS affiliate, WWMT, WHNT News 19 learned that a judge sentenced Harbin Thursday on several Michigan charges.

The Van Buren County, Michigan Prosecutor tells WWMT that Landon Harbin pled guilty to two counts of assault with attempted murder (one on a Michigan State trooper and one on a Van Buren County deputy) and one count of felony use of a firearm.

Thursday, a judge sentenced him to 15 to 50 years in prison for each count of assault with attempted murder, to run concurrently.

Harbin also faces charges in Alabama.

The Van Buren County, Michigan prosecutor said that Madison County could not request extradition to bring Harbin to Alabama until he was sentenced.