× Huntsville Utilities plans several road closures on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews plan to closed several areas this morning for different maintenance and installation projects.

At 8:00am, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the inside eastbound lane of Weatherly Road between Louis Drive and Hickory Hill Lane for service line replacement work. Traffic will be diverted into the turning lane during this project. The estimated time of the closure is 4-6 hours.

In addition, Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will again be conducting rolling lane closures on I-565 to complete the streetlight repair project. At 9:30am, crews will close the eastbound lane at the Memorial Parkway on-ramp coming onto the interstate. Work will be done to the top of Chapman Mountain. Once they complete work on the eastbound lane, the crews will switch to the westbound lane and work their way back to the Memorial Parkway exit.

Also at 8:00am, Huntsville Utilities Water Operations will close the outside, northbound lane of Monroe Street between Clinton Avenue and Lowe Avenue for main installation work. The estimated time of the closure is 4-6 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible. Motorists traveling through these areas are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays. Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the best service possible to our community.

Huntsville Utilities provided the above release to WHNT News 19.