Florence police investigating multiple business burglaries

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are trying to identify a burglary suspect caught on camera this past weekend. Thieves hit numerous businesses stealing anything they could get their hands on.

Florence police are trying to figure out who this guy is.

A surveillance camera captured this image moments before the burglary suspect disabled it.

Investigators say late Friday into early Saturday morning they hit several businesses.

Some of those include Pizza Hut on Cox Creek, Cash Express on Darby Drive, and Hermanos Market on Mall Road.

According to Florence police, it appeared the suspects got cash and a firearm during the burglaries.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two sex offenders who haven’t kept their registry up to date.

Robert Dariel Hudson is the first one on the list. Deputies say the Sheffield man has failed to register as a sex offender. He also has an arrest warrant with Sheffield police.

Alton Dewayne Witt is also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Authorities say his last known address was in Tuscumbia. Witt is also known to frequent the Cherokee Area. He too has an arrest warrant with Sheffield police.

If you can help law enforcement locate any of these men, call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

Your correspondence is kept anonymous and could be worth a cash reward.

To speak with an operator over the phone, call (256)386-8685.

With your mobile device, text the tip line by sending your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).