× Dispute over well-being of elephant in Lawrence County could lead to animal being seized by rescue group

MOULTON, Ala. – A small family circus has stopped in Moulton, as authorities investigate allegations of mistreatment of an elephant that could lead to the animal being seized.

The company involved is the Great American Family Circus from Orlando. The owner tells WHNT News 19 that they were on their way from Orlando to Gadsden for a show. He says they were hired to bring an elephant and four horses.

The owner of the company tells us they stopped in Moulton because of brake troubles and have been there for several days.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office tells us that there is concern over the elephant’s condition and that animal services has come out to examine it. According to a representative from the DA’s office, the elephant has marks on its legs from where it’s been chained for some time.

Keepers from an elephant rescue sanctuary in Tennessee are on their way to Moulton, planning on picking up the elephant.

There is a hearing at 2pm in front of a judge to determine whether the animal should be seized.