× Decatur Police: 3 stabbed at gas station

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is investigating a stabbing at Victory Fuels on Moulton St. West and 12th Avenue NW.

A spokeswoman says the Decatur Police Department received a call of a disturbance there at 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found four people fighting. Three people were stabbed, and medical personnel took them to an area hospital.

Their conditions are unclear.