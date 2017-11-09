× Better Business Bureau of North Alabama celebrates integrity in students and businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama took time today to honor those with honesty, integrity and a high standard of ethics at its 20th annual Torch Awards Banquet

The BBB awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students across the Tennessee Valley. Each had to write an essay about the importance of ethics in business.

Jonathan Nathaniel Baker, Winston County High School

Meg Elaine Bowen, Winfield High School

Xander Liam Duykers, Brewer High School

Brianna Nichole Evans, West Morgan High School

Colby Luke Hutson, Cullman High School

Emma Catherine McNeely, Huntsville High School

Camryn Grace Shields, Sparkman High School

Daniel Jackson Stuart, Grissom High School

Sydney Kate Watson, New Hope High School

Beckley Garrith Wilkes, Winfield High School

A number of businesses based in the Tennessee Valley were entered into the Torch Awards. The BBB divided the businesses up by size and expertise.