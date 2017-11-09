Better Business Bureau of North Alabama celebrates integrity in students and businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama took time today to honor those with honesty, integrity and a high standard of ethics at its 20th annual Torch Awards Banquet

The BBB awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students across the Tennessee Valley. Each had to write an essay about the importance of ethics in business.

  • Jonathan Nathaniel Baker, Winston County High School
  • Meg Elaine Bowen, Winfield High School
  • Xander Liam Duykers, Brewer High School
  • Brianna Nichole Evans, West Morgan High School
  • Colby Luke Hutson, Cullman High School
  • Emma Catherine McNeely, Huntsville High School
  • Camryn Grace Shields, Sparkman High School
  • Daniel Jackson Stuart, Grissom High School
  • Sydney Kate Watson, New Hope High School
  • Beckley Garrith Wilkes, Winfield High School

A number of businesses based in the Tennessee Valley were entered into the Torch Awards. The BBB divided the businesses up by size and expertise.

  • Small Businesses (less than 25 employees)
    • Siniard, Timberlake & League, PC (Winner)
    • LEAN Frog Business Solutions (Finalist)
    • Martinson & Beason, P.C. (Finalist)
    • Ridgeline Construction Huntsville, Inc. (Finalist)
  • Medium Businesses (26-99 employees)
    • Turf Tamer, Inc. (Winner)
    • Anglin, Reichmann, Snellgrove & Armstrong, P.C. (Finalist)
    • Dealers Auto Auction of Huntsville, LLC (Finalist)
    • Von Braun Center (Finalist)
  • Large Businesses (100+ employees)
    • Nucor Steel (Winner)
    • Brown Precision, Inc. (Finalist)
    • CIS Financial Services, Inc. (Finalist)
    • Schwarze Industries, Inc. (Finalist)
  • Government Contractors
    • Sigmatech, Inc. (Winner)
    • Mission Multiplier Consulting (Finalist)
    • PeopleTec, Inc. (Finalist)
    • Strata-G Solutions, Inc. (Finalist)
  • Non-Profit Organization
    • Downtown Rescue Mission (Winner)
    • Still Serving Veterans (Finalist)