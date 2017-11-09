Better Business Bureau of North Alabama celebrates integrity in students and businesses
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama took time today to honor those with honesty, integrity and a high standard of ethics at its 20th annual Torch Awards Banquet
The BBB awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students across the Tennessee Valley. Each had to write an essay about the importance of ethics in business.
- Jonathan Nathaniel Baker, Winston County High School
- Meg Elaine Bowen, Winfield High School
- Xander Liam Duykers, Brewer High School
- Brianna Nichole Evans, West Morgan High School
- Colby Luke Hutson, Cullman High School
- Emma Catherine McNeely, Huntsville High School
- Camryn Grace Shields, Sparkman High School
- Daniel Jackson Stuart, Grissom High School
- Sydney Kate Watson, New Hope High School
- Beckley Garrith Wilkes, Winfield High School
A number of businesses based in the Tennessee Valley were entered into the Torch Awards. The BBB divided the businesses up by size and expertise.
- Small Businesses (less than 25 employees)
- Siniard, Timberlake & League, PC (Winner)
- LEAN Frog Business Solutions (Finalist)
- Martinson & Beason, P.C. (Finalist)
- Ridgeline Construction Huntsville, Inc. (Finalist)
- Medium Businesses (26-99 employees)
- Turf Tamer, Inc. (Winner)
- Anglin, Reichmann, Snellgrove & Armstrong, P.C. (Finalist)
- Dealers Auto Auction of Huntsville, LLC (Finalist)
- Von Braun Center (Finalist)
- Large Businesses (100+ employees)
- Nucor Steel (Winner)
- Brown Precision, Inc. (Finalist)
- CIS Financial Services, Inc. (Finalist)
- Schwarze Industries, Inc. (Finalist)
- Government Contractors
- Sigmatech, Inc. (Winner)
- Mission Multiplier Consulting (Finalist)
- PeopleTec, Inc. (Finalist)
- Strata-G Solutions, Inc. (Finalist)
- Non-Profit Organization
- Downtown Rescue Mission (Winner)
- Still Serving Veterans (Finalist)