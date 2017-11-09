× Authorities search for man who escaped Tennessee jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man facing a homicide charge who escaped from jail has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s list of top 10 most wanted people.

The state police agency says 20-year-old Dylan Cecil Ferguson escaped from the Macon County Jail with two other men, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White, on Wednesday.

Here are additional details on the newest name on our 'Top 10 Most Wanted': Dylan Ferguson.https://t.co/xsMuSBNCkk Also, here are details on the crime for which he faces charges:https://t.co/87VUIOT1U6 pic.twitter.com/Bvh5SrSNPK — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 8, 2017

Ferguson faces criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the death of a man in August of 2016. He was added to the most wanted list after his escape. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The men were thought to be traveling in a white 1990 Ford F-250 truck. But the TBI says that truck has been recovered.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.