As GOP lawmakers discuss Roy Moore stepping aside, state election official says he can't be removed from the ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells WHNT News 19 Roy Moore’s name was already printed on Alabama’s ballot after the nominees were confirmed back in October. Merrill also pointed out many voters have already cast their ballot for Moore, considering absentee ballots were sent out October 15th.

This comes as prominent members of the US Senate and the Republican Party, from Mitch McConnell to Richard Shelby to John McCain, say Roy Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

Merrill says, there’s nothing the Republican Party can do to remove Roy Moore from the ballot, but they can encourage a write-in campaign.

The only thing that could make votes no longer count for Moore would be for the candidate to remove himself from the race.

This comes as Roy Moore is coming under heavy fire, after the Washington Post published a story containing accusations of inappropriate sexual advances from Roy Moore against a 14-year-old girl. He was 32 at the time of the alleged incident.

The Post reports the encounter happened in early 1979. Roy Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.