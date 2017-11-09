× Alabama governor and her biggest GOP challenger express concern over Roy Moore allegations

Governor Kay Ivey weighed in on the allegations that Roy Moore, the Republican US Senate candidate in Alabama, had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, saying, “These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts. The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions.”

A spokesperson for Ivey told us just the day before that she did not intend to endorse Roy Moore. However, the spokesperson said she did intend to vote for him in the US Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones.

We included her entire statement above, which does not specify whether she still intends to vote for Moore.

Mayor Tommy Battle of Huntsville, Ivey’s top opponent in the GOP Primary race to be Alabama’s governor next term, also weighed in on the new accusations, saying, “The allegations made against Roy Moore are very serious. If the allegations are true, then he does not need to be the Republican candidate for Senate.”

Battle had previously endorsed Moore during a conversation on whether Moore’s hardline religious stances would impact the state’s ability to recruit business, saying, “You’ve seen all the Republicans, I’m a Republican, I’ll end up endorsing Roy Moore, for the Senate. Because as Republicans we back the Republican ticket, and you will see all the Republicans backing Roy Moore. Will there be a backlash on the state? No.”

Now both Ivey and Battle are expressing wariness over Moore’s candidacy.