HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - (AAMU Athletics) In recognition of Veterans Day, the Alabama A&M Department of Athletics will admit veterans and current military free of charge to Saturday's football game with Jackson State.

The Department of Athletics is proud to welcome and salute our military for their service and sacrifice.

To gain admission, veterans should present their ID at the Louis Crews Stadium general admission gate.

The Bulldogs and Jackson State kick off at 1 p.m.