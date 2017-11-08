× Roy Moore won’t debate Doug Jones; campaign declines WHNT News 19 invitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 in conjunction with our partners at Reckon by AL.com invited both of Alabama’s US Senate candidates to participate in what would have been a live, commercial-free debate. The Doug Jones campaign accepted, but the Roy Moore campaign has declined.

We at WHNT News 19 believe that public debates give voters a chance to carefully consider who represents them. A seat in the US Senate comes with immense power. It should also come with immense accountability.

Every politician, no matter their stances, party or position, should be open to conversations and challenges, even from those who might disagree.

We hope, even in a fiercely divided political climate, that candidates will remain willing to engage with the issues and each other.

As such, we went to great lengths to make our offer to both campaigns appealing.

We did not specify a format, allowing room to work with both campaigns on a mutually agreeable style. We intended to integrate questions from audience members and people following along digitally.

We offered six different date possibilities between November 27th and December 7th.

However, it was not enough to convince Roy Moore to meet Doug Jones in a public forum.