MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Major League Baseball has approved the sale of the Mobile BayBears to the BallCorps ownership group.

WHNT News 19 was the first to report back in July about a confidential investment document where the company hoped to purchase a Minor League Baseball team with the hope of relocating that team to Madison County.

