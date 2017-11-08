× Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — According to state troopers, a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Colbert County Wednesday while walking on Allsboro Road.

Witnesses reported that 25-year-old Greg Aday was walking south in the middle of the southbound lane when he was struck by a pickup truck also traveling south. Witnesses added that Aday was wearing camouflage clothing and earphones at the time of the incident. Troopers said Aday was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8 p.m.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.