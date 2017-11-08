× Mountain View Christian Academy Kidcam!

Sand Mountain is one of my favorite places, so of course I jumped a the chance to visit Mountain View Christian Academy in Bryant Wednesday! Bryant is a unique community in Alabama; it’s position on the northern end of Sand Mountain puts it so close to Georgia that many of the students at this school come from Dade County!

We know weather doesn’t stop at county lines, though. The same kind of tornado history exists in Dade County, Georgia that we have in Jackson and DeKalb Counties in Northeast Alabama. That common experience was visible on faces as I showed pictures and videos of tornadoes in recent history; we talked about safety and how to get warning information. Being so close to two other states can make it confusing; where do you get the right weather information for your area?

November is the beginning of our secondary tornado season, so visits like this help me get the word out that you don’t need to fear tornadoes; you just have to respect their power.

Here’s the video I took at Mountain View (before someone said the Kindergarten got ants in their pants 😉 ) and showed on WHNT News 19 at 5!

Special thanks to Mrs. Samantha Stone for extending the invitation today!

Want Us to Visit Your School? It's fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups.

-Jason

