Madison officially announces they’ll examine a “multi-use venue” that could bring minor league baseball to town

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison announced in a Wednesday news release that city officials will explore “an opportunity to build a multi-use venue” that could bring a minor league baseball team to the city.

In the release, Madison confirms they have met with “an ownership group that has expressed a desire to relocate a team to north Alabama.”

On Tuesday, Ballcorps LLC announced that they have been approved to purchase the Mobile BayBears. WHNT News 19 reviewed a confidential investment document from the company in July, where the company solicited investors to help complete the purchase of the team with the hope of relocating them to Madison County.

The document says the company has met with leaders in Madison County as well as the City of Madison who have “expressed a willingness to construct a state-of-the-art ballpark within the largest mixed-use development in Alabama, slated to open for the 2019 season.”

The city now confirms that officials have been in “preliminary discussion with architecture and construction professionals” about the multi-use venue.

“We have an exciting opportunity to build a multi-use venue in our city that would provide much needed conference, meeting, and event facilities as well as position us to offer the fun, regional entertainment option of minor league baseball. We anticipate and expect that the construction of a multi-use venue would attract additional family-friendly entertainment as well as new shopping and dining options, which is a request I get from the community every day.” said Mayor Paul Finley.