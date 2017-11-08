× Madison minor league stadium and venue could cost $35-45 million, mayor says

MADISON, Ala, – Madison Mayor Paul Finley tells WHNT News 19, a new baseball stadium and multi-use facility’s cost could range between $35 to 45 million dollars.

Finley says the city will now work to see where that revenue could come from, but directly mentioned a potential licensing agreement for the name of the venue, along with sales tax revenue.

BREAKING: Madison Mayor Paul Finley tells me a proposed stadium/multi-use facility, could cost between $35-45 million dollars. @whnt #BaseballinMadison — Chris Davis WHNT (@ChrisDavisMMJ) November 8, 2017

The City of Madison confirms they have met with “an ownership group that has expressed a desire to relocate a team to north Alabama.”

On Tuesday, Ballcorps LLC announced that they have been approved to purchase the Mobile BayBears. WHNT News 19 reviewed a confidential investment document from the company in July, where the company solicited investors to help complete the purchase of the team with the hope of relocating them to Madison County.

The document says the company has met with leaders in Madison County as well as the City of Madison who have “expressed a willingness to construct a state-of-the-art ballpark within the largest mixed-use development in Alabama, slated to open for the 2019 season.”

The city now confirms that officials have been in “preliminary discussion with architecture and construction professionals” about the multi-use venue.

Finley emphasized the venue will have to include an indoor facility capable of seating up to 500 people for city events. He suggested it could be set up similar to Birmingham’s Regions Field that also has an indoor banquet room.

As for keeping up with the process of acquiring a minor league team, Mayor Finley hopes to give periodic updates through the Madison City Council meetings.

“We’ll try diligently to try to keep people informed of what’s happening while also working within our bounds to do the right thing and give the right information,” says Mayor Finley.

We have continuing coverage on this story, throughout the day on WHNT News 19, and on all of our online platforms.