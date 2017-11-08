× Lauderdale County Deputy involved in shooting with suspected burglar

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A deputy with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was involved early this morning in Elgin. It happened along Highway 72 after the deputy tried to pull over a vehicle.

We’re told the deputy thought the vehicle was involved in a burglary around 3:00 a.m.

Investigators say the driver tried to hit the deputy with the vehicle as he was walking up to the vehicle. That’s when shots were fired.

The driver of the car was treated and released from a Shoals hospital.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office has asked Florence Police to investigate the shooting.

Right now, a crime scene is still active in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 72 in Elgin. Please avoid the area.