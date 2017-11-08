× Florence nursing home employee charged with sexually assaulting an elderly person

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police have charged a nursing home employee with sexually assaulting an elderly person.

Police say that 21-year-old Zachariah Lee Reeves was arrested on Wednesday.

Reeves is a CNA and was working at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center when the sexual assault happened on November 2.

Police have charged Reeves with 1st-degree Sodomy and 2nd-degree Elder Abuse. Reeves is currently in custody on a $60,000 bond.