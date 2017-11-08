East Limestone HS stolen band trailer returns; all instruments intact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - It was quite a rollercoaster weekend for the Marching Indians at East Limestone High School.

After winning a series of awards at a competition in Birmingham, the marching band woke up to news that their band trailer was stolen, with all of their instruments inside.

"It was like a bad joke," said band booster president Tracy Smith.

Immediately, they began planning out a strategy to replace the more than $200,000 of missing equipment. She says the instruments are essential for the students' futures, some of whom have upcoming tryouts for scholarship opportunities.

The trailer was spotted Sunday night thanks to extensive sharing on social media.

"When it was found, it was just like a relief," said Smith's son Jacob, a percussionist. "You have a connection with your instrument. Without your instrument you're not a musician anymore."

But the truck attached to the trailer was damaged, towed, and impounded. The band's generator was also stolen. The trailer made a return to the valley Tuesday morning, and the band community did inventory throughout the day.

"Everyone's instrument was there, intact, not hurt, not damaged. The flags, new equipment, there, not damaged," said Smith.

The band had their first practice with their returned instruments Tuesday afternoon, and say it was noticeably louder and more energetic than usual.

"The practice was amazing," said Jacob. "Just touching my drums, playing on them, we were overplaying all day. We were so excited."

The booster club has kept up the YouCaring account and say they will use all funds acquired to replace the generator and address the costs associated with the truck that was damaged during the theft.