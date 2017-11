A surface high located north of the Valley may push some additional cloud cover into the region, but we expect the Valley’s weather to remain dry for the first round of high school football playoffs.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly, even by November standards. High: 59. Wind: NE 7-14.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a chilly breeze for high school football Friday night. Temperatures in the upper-40s at kickoff, mid-40s by 4th quarter. Wind: NNE 3-6.